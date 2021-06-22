What is Movistar Música and how does it work

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

As a celebration of the European Music Day, which takes place every June 21, Telefónica today presented its own music content streaming platform: Movistar Music.

The service comes with more than 50 million songs without advertising, with the possibility of downloading for offline listening and where, in addition to music, interviews, contests and other exclusive content are also available, free of advertising and without comments from the announcers.

Movistar Música has two access modes through monthly payment: Lite and Premium

Movistar is thus launching itself to compete with popular music streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Prime Music and other apps to listen to free music.

How to contract Movistar Music

There are three ways to access this service:

-Movistar Home users: Subscribers to this type of service have free access to Movistar Music through the Stations mode of the Aura home device, Movistar’s smart assistant. In this way, it is possible to select between thematic channels, segmented by genre, with content updated daily.

-Movistar Music Lite: It allows access to more than 5,000 exclusive playlists in exchange for 4.99 euros per month. It allows you to discover songs or artists based on musical tastes, adding weekly recommendations for playlists. It allows you to download the Top 40 and up to 5 of these playlists every week, without advertising but with a limited number of skips between songs. There are over 5,000 playlists that have been carefully crafted by experts.

-Movistar Music Premium: In addition to what is included in the Lite version, it adds unlimited playback and download of more than 50 million songs, as well as allowing the creation and dissemination of your own playlists.

It can be contracted weekly (3.34 euros per week) or monthly (9.99 euros per month). This peculiarity of the weekly subscription is unique in the streaming scene in Spain, which allows the service to be contracted for a short period of time for trips, events, celebrations …

Movistar Música is present with its own application for both the iOS and Android ecosystems and can be hired as of today.

.