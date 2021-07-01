What is ethical Artificial Intelligence

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has aroused misgivings since its inception. The possibility of being used for unethical ends, or the dystopia of a world dominated by computers that escape the control of humans, has been the subject of dozens of films and science fiction novels.

There is no clear consensus to define what an ethical Artificial Intelligence consists of and what principles must comply with

AI is already a reality with applications in many fields: some of undoubted social utility (health or simultaneous translation) and others rather objectionable (autonomous weapons or surveillance systems by facial recognition). Assuming that the presence of Artificial Intelligence will increase in our societies, the debate about its ethical design is one of the great questions of our time. And the truth is that there are signs that do not invite us to be optimistic, at least in the short term.

A recent report prepared by researchers at the Pew Research Center and Elon University concludes that an ethical design of AI is unlikely to be adopted in the next decade. This statement is the result of surveying 602 people involved in the development and regulation of this technology: engineers, programmers, businessmen, politicians and activists.

The vast majority of those interviewed believe that, between now and 2030, AI will remain focused on profit maximization of companies and in the development of tools for social control.

Likewise, the study shows that there is no clear consensus among experts on what an ethical design of AI implies. For some, the important thing is that this technology is responsible, transparent and accessible to anyone. For others, the ethics of AI must be limited to complying with the laws of the country.

In search of a consensus

Political institutions and expert committees have spent years trying to reach an agreement on what principles an ethical Artificial Intelligence must comply with. In 2017, a group of scientists and thinkers met for months in Asilomar (California) to create a kind of decalogue on this technology.

After much deliberation, 90% of the attendees supported a list of 23 principles which Artificial Intelligence should stick to. Among them are security, human control, judicial transparency, respect for personal privacy and the search for the common good.

The European Union has also been concerned with this issue for some time. In 2017, the European Parliament approved a report stating an Ethical Code of Conduct for these technologies. It is an “ethical guiding framework for the design, production and use of robots”. The 8 principles that back up this code contemplate aspects such as protecting human freedom, privacy or guaranteeing equal access to AI.

Last April, the European Commission presented a report with a regulatory proposal on Artificial Intelligence. Its purpose is to safeguard the fundamental rights and values ​​of the European Union against the risks of this technology. The document proposes to ban facial recognition for surveillance purposes or algorithms that “manipulate human behavior.” On the list of Artificial Intelligence systems to be banned are social scoring systems, such as those already applied in China.

