What is Bloomsday? 7 facts you won’t know about James Joyce, Ulysses and more

Regularly regarded as James Joyce’s finest work, Ulysses has gone on to become one of the world’s most famous works of fiction.

It’s even gotten its own holiday, Bloomsday, which happens every year in cities across the globe.

But what is Bloomsday? Here are 7 facts you probably didn’t know about Joyce and Bloomsday.

Why is the day called Bloomsday?

The day is named after Joyce’s main character in Ulysses, Leopold Bloom. Bloom was born in Dublin in 1866, the son of a Hungarian Jewish father and Irish Protestant mother.

When is it?

June 16 is celebrated across the globe as Bloomsday. It follows the day Leopold Bloom went walking through the streets of Dublin in 1904.

What happens on Bloomsday?

Celebrations happen in a number of different ways. Some dress up in the garb of the time and visit locations in Dublin that were mentioned in Ulysses.

Other celebrations include readings, performances and eating the same breakfast Leopold Bloom ate in Ulysses from liver and kidneys to the more traditional Irish fry.

Ulysses was rejected by publishers

James Joyce was rejected by Mills and Boon publishers when he approached them about publishing Ulysses.

Hardly surprising when you consider some of the language used in the book, such as “I’ll wring the b****rd f**ker’s bl**ding blasted f**king windpipe”. Their loss, it turned out well

Even Joyce’s wife wasn’t a fan of it

His wife, Nora Blanche was not a fan of Ulysses, to say the least. “Why don’t you write books people can read?” she asked.

It’s a stick that people regularly bash Ulysses with. It is a notoriously difficult book to absorb.

It goes into the minute detail of nearly every part of Dublin. So much so that Joyce once said, “I want to give a picture of Dublin so complete that if the city one day suddenly disappeared from the earth it could be reconstructed out of my book.”

Samuel Beckett helped Joyce acting as his Amanuensis (note taker)

Samuel Beckett was Joyce’s Amanuensis while he was writing Ulysses. He also dated Joyce’s daughter, Lucia Ann.

Joyce’s eyesight was shocking

He’s known for wearing those set of spectacles. He apparently had over 25 eye surgeries and according to The James Joyce Centre, he shared the same eye surgeon as Eamon De Valera – Dr Vogt, in Zurich.

Vogt allegedly never charged Joyce for treatment but made sure to charge De Valera a small fortune.

Where is Joyce buried?

Like most of Ireland’s great literary figures, you won’t find Joyce’s resting place in Ireland. James Joyce passed away less than a month before his 59th birthday.

He’s buried in Fluntern Cemetery, Zurich.