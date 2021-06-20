What is Biotar portrait mode and why will it be the new fashion in photos

A new style of mobile photos is becoming known and the approval of thousands of people is rising like foam.

The Biotar effect can be seen as the evolution of the portrait mode or bokeh effect, and thanks to an Asian smartphone company, it may be the most used camera mode in the coming months. That’s how it works.

How the Biotar effect works, the new update for the Bokeh effect

In order to easily understand what the Biotar effect is about, we can say that it is an improved version 2.0 of portrait mode, which consists of blurring the background of the photo. In the case of Biotar effect, it is about adding a kind of spiral in the background. Its use dates back to 1927, where by means of Carl Zeiss Jena Biotar reflex cameras, special lenses of 75 mm with f / 1.5 and 58 mm with f / 2.0 could be used to capture images with this characteristic.

Due to the difficulty of its development and manufacture, the use of the effect by means of mechanical objectives has been minimal. However, Vivo, one of the best mobile companies in China, has decided to dust off the Biotar mode and create exclusive software.

Knowing all of the above, one of the drawbacks of this way is that for now It is only officially available in the mobile phones of the Chinese firm Vivo, which are the X60, X60 Pro and X60 Pro +. Because these devices have Zeiss optics in the cameras, it is possible to use the Biotar mode natively through the following steps:

– On your Vivo smartphone, open the camera application.

– Click on portrait photos.

– Select the Style tab from the menu that appears above the shutter button.

– Choose ZEISS Biotar.

– Take the photo with the similar process to capture other images and in a few seconds you will have the photo with that effect.

Although no other mobile company currently has the effect by default, You can have similar effects in some of the most famous photo editing apps on Google Play. Hopefully later major brands include Biotar mode in camera tools.