What is a hard fork and why do some cryptocurrencies share a name

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Probably, when browsing the list of cryptocurrencies available in an exchange, you have noticed something curious, and that is that many cryptocurrencies share a name: Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin Gold … This is not due to any plagiarism or to different brands of a franchise, but are the product of what is not known as “Hard Fork.”

A hard fork splits a blockchain network into two, an original and a new one, and in the process a new cryptocurrency derived from the main one is created

The literal translation is “hard fork” and it’s a pretty visual name. When the developers of a blockchain network introduce a major change in the code of the same, sometimes it is impossible to continue using the same cryptocurrency that was used until now.

This forces the developers to create a new crypto that is compatible with the changes introduced. And why would they do this? Obviously, making a change so significant as to render an entire cryptocurrency obsolete is not done lightly.

In the case of Ethereum, for example, it was due to a flaw in the code that caused a person or group of people to steal the equivalent of 50 million dollars in Ether. When the bug was discovered, it was concluded that changes had to be made deep enough to make a hard fork.

In this way, In July 2016, the Ethereum network was updated and split in two: Ethereum Classic, with the bug that allowed the theft still active, and the current Ethereum, whose code had been corrected. This was put to a vote within the Ethereum community, and 89% of Ether holders (those with voting rights) decided to go the Hard Fork route.

In other cases, hard forks are made for less drastic reasons, and just want to improve the efficiency of a network and a cryptocurrency. This is the case of Bitcoin Cash, which separated from the original Bitcoin network in 2017 and applied certain improvements to its code; Bitcoin supports 3.5 transactions per second, while Bitcoin Cash supports 24. While the improvement is substantial, This fork of crypto is not famous and the value of the original Bitcoin.

.