what happens if you eat garlic every day

Garlic is a plant that each of us has tried at least once. We are so used to it that we don’t even notice the uniqueness of this product. Did you know that the beneficial properties of this food are not just limited to protecting you from getting a cold?
We are going to tell you why you need to eat garlic regularly.
1. You’ll become more attractive.
Turns out, women go crazy about the body odor of a man who has eaten garlic. However, it’s difficult for scientists to explain this phenomenon. Maybe the reason is hidden in its antimicrobial properties, which make the smell of the sweat not so sharp.
2. Your immune system will improve.
An important note: Garlic should be fresh in order to protect you from diseases. Allicin is formed only by the mechanical destruction of plant cells that happens when it is being cut or pressed. When a clove’s integrity is destructed, its components mix and form an antimicrobial compound, whereas heating kills almost all the beneficial properties of garlic.
However, keep in mind that this method can’t be used as the only therapy and you should consult with your doctor before using garlic or dietary supplements.
4. Your memory will improve.
Pharmaceutical companies sell antioxidant supplements for crazy money. However, simple garlic contains a bunch of components that prevent the brain from aging and it doesn’t cost much. Elderly people who consume it decrease their risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, while younger people can improve their memory and increase brain productivity. All you need to do is eat garlic on a regular basis.
6. Your hair and skin will improve too.
- Hair: Garlic promotes hair growth making it longer and thicker. It can even treat localized alopecia. To achieve this result, one should apply it to the scalp. Fortunately, the manufacturers of cosmetics have learned to produce odorless garlic hair oil.
- Skin. Fibroblasts (the cells responsible for skin renewal) have a positive reaction to garlic. 2 cloves eaten daily are enough to develop the production of natural collagen and elastin.
- Protection from the sun. The components that garlic contains protect against photo-aging. The sun rays won’t dry the skin if you consume more garlic.
7. A toothache will reduce.
8. You will start to get slim.
- As a result of complex chemical reactions, ajoene activates special ferments in the blood and destroys fatty deposits. Therefore, there’s a high chance that anti-fat medicine will soon be made of ordinary garlic.
- Garlic blocks weight gain when an improper and imbalanced diet takes place. It burns excess calories that get into the body. Of course, it only works if you eat enough garlic.
- Doctors don’t recommend eating much garlic during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Children under the age of 7 should also consume it in moderate amounts.
- One shouldn’t eat garlic 2 weeks prior to surgery because garlic thins the blood and can cause bleeding.
- When it gets on the skin, garlic and garlic-based products can cause something like a burn. Therefore, it’s necessary to consult your doctor before using it.
- Garlic is a poison for animals, especially for cats and dogs of Japanese origin (Akita and Shiba Inu).
Doctors say that a healthy person can consume up to 4 cloves of garlic per day and feel great. Do you add garlic to the dishes you eat or are you afraid of its sharp smell? Please tell us about it in the comments!