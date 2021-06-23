Finding out what electrical power to hire is important when it comes to controlling the cost of electricity. If you go overboard, you will be overpaying your electricity bill and if you fall short, you will surely have power cuts that will make your life impossible. In Gana Zone we have prepared this article in which we tell you how to calculate the light power you need to hire.

Electric power is the amount of kilowatts (kw) that you can consume simultaneously in the electrical network of your house. That is, the amount of household appliances that you can use at the same time without tripping the automatic. The more electrical power you have contracted, the more electrical appliances you can have on at the same time.

Have you ever been left in the dark when using the oven and the vacuum cleaner at the same time? Then, it is possible that you have contracted an electrical power that is too low. If, on the other hand, the power never goes out when using many devices simultaneously, it is likely that you have contracted a power that is too high and you are paying more.

How to know what electrical power I have contracted

By now, you may be wondering how you can know what power of light you have contracted at home. You can check it at any time on your invoice. There you will find the electrical power in the Power term.

It’s simple: turn on all the appliances in your house at the same time. If the light does not jump at any time, it is that you have too high a power. You are rarely going to have all the appliances and lights in your house turned on, right? So why pay for high power for an unlikely situation?

There is no doubt that lowering the power will allow you to save on your electricity bill. Specifically, € 50 per year for every kW you download. However, if your power is too low, you will suffer power outages every time you use several devices at the same time.

An indicator that you have adequate power is that the light flashes once or twice a year at times when you demand an extra from your electrical network. This will help you decide what electrical power to hire.

What electrical power should I hire

To know what power of light to hire, the important thing is to know how many appliances are you going to use at the same time. Think about what devices you need to use simultaneously in your day to day to calculate the maximum power that you are going to demand from your network.

In addition, you should think about what situations you will need to connect more electrical appliances in order to have a margin that allows you to attend those specific moments when you need a greater power.

On the other hand, you should know with the new rate regulations you can have two contracted powers: one for peak hours (8:00 to 00:00) in which the price is higher and another for off-peak hours (0:00 to 8:00), when power is cheaper.

Increasing the power and shifting the use of appliances to off-peak hours will allow you to save on your electricity bill. This is especially beneficial for electric car users, who can charge the vehicle during the cheapest hours.

How much power do my appliances use?

As we told you, the key to calculating what electrical power to hire is to know how many kilowatts the electrical appliances that you use the most consume. Although it is not necessary to know these figures by heart, it can be interesting to know the power of the most common household appliances.

The refrigerator consumes approximately 0.25 kW. You must bear in mind that it is one of the few appliances that is always on, so it consumes power at all times.

Television: between 0.15 and 0.475 kW depending on the inches and whether it is LCD or plasma.

Oven: Between 1.2 and 2.2 kw.

Washing machine: between 1.5 and 2.2 kw.

Air conditioning: between 0.9 and 2 kw.

Heating: between 1 and 2.5 kw.

Vitroceramic: between 0.9 and 2 kw.

Microwave: from 0.9 to 1.5 kw.

This means that if you usually put the washing machine (1.5 kW) while you prepare dinner on the electric stove (0.9 kW) and watch television (0.15 kW), you will need at least a power of 2.8 with the fridge running. That without taking into account the consumption of lighting.

How to change the electrical power at home

It is important to note that the electrical power is a fixed expense on your bill. This means that you will continue to pay for it regardless of your consumption.

The good news is that it is you who has the power to decide which light power to hire and, once contracted, you can raise or lower your power according to your needs. At Gana Energía, we always bet on optimize electrical power as much as possible and save on the electricity bill.

If you want lower the electrical power of your houseYou must speak with your marketer and pay a down payment amount that will be charged on your next invoice.

In order to turn up the light powerYou must pay the extension and access rights, an amount stipulated by the BOE and which is the same in all companies.

In addition, you must take into account the maximum power supported by the installation. This amount is marked by the electrical bulletin. If you need a higher power, you will have to renew the installation and request a new electrical bulletin.

If you are contracting the electricity supply for the first time, the electrical bulletin will also help you to know up to how many kW of power you can contract.

Are you more clear about what electrical power to hire? In Gain Energy. We always say that the best way to save is to optimize our bill. And that happens by having the right power. Remember that our advisors can answer your questions and recommend the best habits and light rates.