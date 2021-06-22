What are TikTok Jumps and how to create them

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

TikTok has announced a new feature called Jump. Through it, you can connect with external content from the screen itself where a video is being viewed.

Jump allows you to add an external link to the videos posted on TikTok

And hence the denomination, by allowing that leap that add accessory information to what is displayed on the screen. For example, in the case of showing how to make a cooking recipe, the Jump function would allow access to the list of ingredients.

Unlike what happens on Instagram with the Swipe Up feature, in TikTok Jumps the user does not need to have a minimum number of subscribers Rather, all users of this social network will be able to use this new function, although subject to an initial verification process by the social network. This is because, at least in a first phase, it is understood that it is a function more oriented to professionals and companies or to individuals who offer some type of product or service where it makes more sense to add that layer of additional information that these Jumps offer.

The only limitation is that at least for the moment it cannot be linked to any URL, but only access to services or platforms that offer compatibility with this feature will be available, something that will not be very complicated since the requirements required by TikTok are They limit the use of HTML 5 and minimal technical integration. At the moment the services or platforms to which you can link are Breatwrk, Quizlet, StatMuse, Tabelog, Whish and Wikipedia, with the imminent incorporation of BuzzFeed, IRL, Jumprope and Watcha being planned.

How to create a «Jump» on TikTok

Thus, to create a Jump in TikTok it will be necessary to follow the following steps:

-Visit the page specific that TikTok has created to request registration in the service.

-Detail of the product or service that is offered, adding information such as the web page where it is offered, number of visitors or users, etc.

-Once granted access to the function, you can now record and upload the video you want to share in this way.

-When creating a new Jump It is necessary to fill in some basic fields with information for each new publication, at the end of which the box to add the link will appear.

-In the dropdown that appears, choose the one that corresponds from the different services linked to the link that you want to incorporate.

Once the process is completed, the link is already incorporated into the video, with which traffic can be redirected to the online store or the place where you want to expand the information or offer the product or service linked to the video published on TikTok.

