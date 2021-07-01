We tested Lost Light on Android: the survival shooter is now operational in Europe

One of the most anticipated third-person shooters has just expanded its internal tests to Europe: Lost Light takes a big step in its final release. And we have tested it: the feelings with the game were very good. Great graphics, exciting games and a very successful setting.

Action and shooting games abound on Android, they are one of the categories with the greatest recognizable titles. NetEase is precisely one of the most recognized developers since its catalog offers a careful selection of titles (some too similar to each other). The developers raised the buzz with Lost Light, a mobile title that I anticipated tons of shots and lots of survival. And it is almost within the reach of anyone.

Great graphics and a fast-paced atmosphere

Lost Light is a game that boasts 3D graphics that are as detailed as they are quality. The game requires a good phone to run, and not just because of the GPU: your data download occupies more than 2 GB (NetEase recommends a minimum of 4GB.) After startup, so many requirements are understood.

The game has survival as a common thread. We start from a shelter and we will have to arm ourselves as much as possible to go out and explore the outside. As the games involve several players, the strategies that we can hatch with them will be key to surviving as long as possible.

The game is not in its final state and only a limited campaign can be tested. Although it is more than enough to give us an idea of ​​the quality around Lost Light: both the weapons, scenarios and game mechanics are kept at a high level.

All the elements are very well defined, the screen largely conveys the sensations of the fighting and our character has a remarkable amount of weaponry at his fingertips. In addition, the damage meter will reflect how each opponent’s impact affects the different areas of the body.

The combat atmosphere is very well achieved, and that the tests on the servers are being carried out in a limited way (the number of opponents in each game is reduced). Currently there are no in-app purchases, a detail that contributes to the quality of Lost Light. This is very high in general, Lost Light will be a game to take into account on mobile devices.

You can now try Lost Light by downloading the APK

NetEase has announced the European trials of Lost light, a step that removes barriers for those connecting from the continent. At the moment Spain is not among the countries chosen for the soft launch (UK and Germany only), but yes, you can easily access the game just by downloading the APK.

Do you want to try Lost Light on your Android? You can download the APK from APK Downloader: you just need to download the base, game data is downloaded from Lost Light servers. The APK is the original from NetEase.