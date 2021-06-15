We teach you to share screenshots from the Google keyboard

We always talk about how screenshots have become part of our daily lives. In our days we are taking screenshots of almost everything, a conversation, a bank transaction or perhaps some social media publication that we want to share. In that sense, we want to present you a simple way to share screenshots from the keyboard with the use of Gboard.

The Google keyboard in its beta version incorporates this possibility, a much faster way to send screenshots wherever you want.

So you can share screenshots from the keyboard

If we review the way in which we share the screenshots at the moment, we have to, after taking them, we select them from the gallery. This selection can be made directly from there and then occupy the sharing option. However, it is also possible to do it from WhatsApp, Telegram and any application with the function of sharing images. On the other hand, the possibility offered by the beta version of Gboard will prevent us from going to the gallery directly or from the messaging apps. Instead, the keyboard will keep the image on the clipboard and we just have to enter and send it.

To achieve this, we have as a prerequisite to activate the Gboard clipboard. In that sense, display the keyboard and touch the button with the 3 points, this will show a series of options, the one that interests us is “Clipboard”.

There you will see a blue button to activate the clipboard and once done, you can start sharing screenshots from the keyboard.

Now, to share the screenshots, just take it first. Once the image is generated, go to the app where you want to share it, touch the button with the 3 dots and go to “Clipboard” again. There you will find the capture that you just generated and it will be enough to touch it to send it.

Sharing screenshots from the Gboard keyboard is much faster and easier than the conventional method. If you want to try this function now, follow this link to get the beta version of Gboard.

