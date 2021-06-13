We show you how to speed up browsing in Chrome for Android

Technology has brought us little by little to the era of immediacy, that is, we obtain everything in the blink of an eye. If you need information, it will take a few seconds to get it. If you want to transfer files, the best service will be the one that does it faster. In that sense, we want to present you an option that will allow you to speed up browsing in Chrome for Android.

It is an option incorporated in the settings menu that will allow us to have faster access to those sites that we visit frequently.

Speed ​​up browsing and searching in Chrome for Android

Chrome for Android is undoubtedly a very solvent browser overall. That is, it does its job very well beyond the common failures that it may present. However, when it comes to speed, it’s not uncommon that we always want to get a little extra. Also, if there is an option to speed up browsing and searching in Chrome for Android, why wouldn’t we take it? Having reached this point, we must emphasize that activating this option may incur high data consumption.

Outside of this, as we mentioned before, you will be able to do faster searches and enter the sites that you frequent the most, more quickly. To begin with this task, open the browser on your smartphone and touch the 3 dots icon. Right away, select the Settings option.

Once inside the configuration menu, enter Privacy and Security.

In this section you will find the option “Preload the pages to speed up browsing and searches”, activate it and that’s it.

What this option does is preload the websites that you use the most frequently. In this way, even if you haven’t logged in yet, the application has a preloaded, updated version ready to show when you insert the address in the bar. In this way, you can speed up your browsing and searches a little more in Chrome for Android.

