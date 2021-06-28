We Are Football A yellow card football simulation

The negotiations under the umbrella have already started some time ago and to ignite the summer transfer market there are not only Donnarumma, CR7, Mbappé or Lautaro. Euro 2020/21 is a great showcase but in a summer market where football clubs are looking for zero parameters and loans to make ends meet, building a team that can reach the Champions League becomes an even more difficult undertaking. Company that confirms itself very difficult even for Football Manager virtual coaches and managers, the best football management simulation on the planet. Fortunately for us there is not only the Sports Interactive masterpiece series to appease our desire for the transfer market: there are also some alternatives. One of these is called We Are Football.

We are football!

Winning Streak Games is convinced: We Are Football can be a credible and carefree alternative to the simulation overwhelming power of Football Manager (by the way, here you will find the review of Football Manager 2021). The credentials of the development team bode well (there are some veterans of the videogame sector), even if the road to reach Sports Interactive is comparable to that to beat Nadal at Roland Garros (a challenge for a few …). We Are Football is presented as a football management simulation classic: the player, in fact, is at the helm of a male or female football club (an absolute first!) managing not only the part dedicated to training, matches, tactics or the transfer market, but also the economic one ( finances of the club, stadium, merchandising and more). The presence of some members of the FIFA Manager series does nothing but confirm the choice of the development team, that is aim for those players who want a simpler and less complicated gaming experience without being forced to analyze tons of statistics and data before taking the field or buying a footballer. In addition to re-proposing some elements of EA’s defunct managerial series, We Are Football also recalls another one particularly appreciated by the Italian public: PC Calcio by the defunct Dinamic Multimedia.

The question of official licenses

Before analyzing We Are Football well, a clarification is necessary: the simulation produced by THQ Nordic does not have any official license. From clubs to the players themselves, anything that has a simple connection with the world of football has been fictitiously recreated in the Winning Streak Games simulation. Milan, for example, thus becomes Milan while Fiorentina obviously Florence and so on. Despite the name change, the teams – fortunately for us – remain easily recognizable. Unfortunately, the same thing cannot be said for the players: it is difficult to recognize the real Ibra from the one proposed in We Are Football. The composition of the squads and the organization charts of the clubs themselves are completely random (the “random” algorithm dominates), as is the transfer market that promises to be bizarre and full of humor: it is not easy to find out who is the phenomenon to buy between a Pedro Ferrari or a Romeo Caruso! We Are Football therefore leaves “amazed and perplexed”: after a couple of hours of play, however, we rejoiced at the goals of Martin Ardiccioni or Pascale Valentini as if Rebic or Muriel had scored.

Anyhow, we always have the possibility to rearrange the names and surnames of our players and a myriad of game parameters through the excellent editor implemented: with a lot of good will and the help of other users, in the near future we could have perfectly recreated leagues. In short, those who expected the simulation rigor typical of Sports Interactive productions will be disappointed: the title of Winning Streak Games seems to almost repudiate it, while taking inspiration from some milestones of the past and introducing some pretty cool game design elements but rather risky (“points to spend” in perfect RPG style to improve the players!).

Hot bench …

One of the most convincing aspects of We Are Football is its immediacy: “ready and go” and with a couple of clicks we can create our manager / manager profile and choose a club in men’s football and, for the first time in history, in the female one. We can familiarize ourselves with the game mechanics through a tutorial, while multiplayer is limited to local challenges (there is no online) through the old “Hotseat” mode (in two on the same PC).

After choosing the club to start a career with, the first half hour of the game is spent familiarizing with the plethora of menus that characterize the old style game interface of We Are Football and metabolize all the tasks that a good coach / manager has to perform: the preparation of the season starts immediately and between the management of the training sessions (there is a daily / weekly plan), a look at the transfer market opportunities and how to generate revenues for your club you arrive at the beginning of the championship without noticing.

Which tactical module

It is the classic million-euro question: with which form do we take the field? Better a 4-3-3 to Mancini or a 3-5-2 to Conte or what else? The tactical phase of We Are Football does not offer great possibilities to experiment for those who aspire to become the new Guardiola: we can maximize the potential of our eleven by moving the player icons on the board to create the perfect module and achieve good team chemistry. While not reaching the exhaustiveness of His Majesty Football Manager, the simplicity chosen by Winning Streak Games in the context of We Are Football works perfectly: just a couple of clicks to establish the tasks of the players and the attitude to keep on the field, while the possibility of drawing the game schemes is definitely appreciable. If tactics are not enough, in the locker room it is always possible to work on the mind of your eleven with some catchphrases or with some economic incentives, without forgetting the possibility of using unorthodox means to make life hard for opponents in some big match. decisive.

Stylized match

On the pitch, the management of the eleven is quite basic: the representation of the match is not in 3D as in Football Manager but through a series of stylized plays on the turf. A more than understandable choice even if there is no lack of truly surreal situations (or consistent with what you read through the statistics): in this case it is always possible to switch to the rapid representation of the encounters. As for the pure and hard simulation, We Are Football is perplexing and you get the feeling that sometimes the AI ​​gets a little too smart. One of the novelties brought as a dowry by the title of Winning Streak Games is the possibility of gaining experience by playing games and the championship: the coach increases in level and through action points can unlock a market negotiation, accelerate the inclusion of a young promise in first team and more. This RPG-style mechanic strikes a bit with simulation rigor and is somewhat questionable. In a managerial simulation, the transfer market is a fundamental part: in We Are Football it plays a minimalist role, and that’s a shame. The management of the negotiations is basic and rather limited and often there is not much room to change a player’s mind or to snatch a record amount for a sale. The clauses of the contracts, for example, are reduced to a minimum, as is the presence of the various Raiola, Mendes and partners. The lack of official licenses takes away a lot of charm from the negotiations: asking the scouts to look for the new Victor Favela is not exactly the best! The players of We Are Football are not dissected by a thousand parameters and statistics as in Football Manager but they differ “only” by role and overall value.

A surprising managerial management

As previously written, We Are Football seems to be inspired by the FIFA Manager and PC Calcio series. The inspiration is clear with regard to corporate management which offers a greater depth than that seen on the playing field or in the section dedicated to the transfer market. Winning Streak Games has placed more emphasis on the development of this section and it’s not just about improving the club’s infrastructure like the stadium or the sports center: for example, you can define every aspect of marketing in a maniacal way.

The financial / economic part of the club is also surprisingly thorough and it is possible to cut everything to make ends meet. If the simulation aspect had left us a bit perplexed, the management / managerial part really hit us in a positive way.

From a technical point of view, We Are Football is a rather parsimonious simulation: the database does not require the computational complexity of Football Manager and a machine with a 2.6 GHz processor, 4 GB of RAM and a 1 GB video card is enough. VRAM to start a football career. The game is localized in our language (menus and texts on the screen). Here, however, is our FIFA 2021 review and our PES 2021 review, for anyone wishing to learn more.