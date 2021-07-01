Wall Street regains power over investor payments

Wall Street has regained the power of money. After passing the central bank stress tests last week, the largest banks can rely more on their own discretion when paying dividends and buybacks. Investors can now see how much each bank has to give, from the Federal Reserve’s perspective, if not exactly how much it will actually get to them.

Until recently, banks proposed to the Fed a level of dividends and buybacks, and if they approved it, banks were trapped in those proposals. The new regime gives them more room for maneuver. Each year, the regulator establishes a minimum level of capital that they must maintain, expressed as a percentage of risk-weighted assets, which incorporates a “stress capital cushion” adapted to each bank based on its results in stress tests. yearly. If it is kept above the minimum level, the entity can return to the shareholders as much as it wants.

Investors are left with two questions: how much can and how much does each bank want to pay them? Regarding the former, there were some surprises on Monday: Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan came out with lower stress buffer level estimates than they had previously been assigned. Bank of America’s 2.5% cushion did not budge. There were also disappointments. Wells Fargo’s mattress increased from 2.5% to 3.1%. Citigroup’s also rose, theoretically consuming $ 6 billion more of capital. The firm led by Jane Fraser is the worst-performing stock of major US banks this year.

However, banks have generally been shy about the amount they plan to return to shareholders. Morgan Stanley doubled its dividend and increased its buyback target by $ 2 billion, to a total of $ 12 billion. Wells Fargo said it could buy back $ 18 billion in shares, but not entirely, in a show of force: The regulatory ban on increasing its assets means it has capital to spare. But JP Morgan, Goldman, Bank of America and Citi did not commit to ambitious new amounts of buybacks.

It is logical for banks to give themselves flexibility in the face of economic uncertainties. True, shareholders used to savoring big, forward-looking buyback goals might lament the new mystique. At least now it is the banks, and not the Washington regulators, who decide what disbursements await them.