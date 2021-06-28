Volkswagen to stop selling combustion engine cars in 2035

Volkswagen is betting on electric, and has now made its position clear with an important announcement: It will stop selling combustion engine cars in Europe between 2033 and 2035.

We’ve already seen electric marvels from the brand, like the ID.4, but no deadline has been given to customers until now.

In Reuters, VW board member Klaus Zellmer said in an interview that the automaker will stop selling combustion-engine cars between the indicated years, although the change appears to only affect Europe. American and Chinese drivers can continue shopping for a little longer, although they have not specified how much.

This big move will also be different in Africa and South America, where the infrastructure is not enough to support millions of electric cars.

As they comment, already in 2030 70% of sales will be of electric cars by 2030, an important objective to have the brand in a good position in the event that the European Union further toughens its climate change objectives.

Volkswagen’s plans place it slightly behind Ford and GM, both of which plan to phase out combustion from key regional lineups by 2030.

Either way, it seems that the combustion engine has its days numbered. Let’s hope that the infrastructure in the countries will accompany the movement so that we do not have to stop 90 minutes to charge every 200 km on the road.