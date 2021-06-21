Vivo Y12A: Snapdragon 439 and great battery for less than 120 euros to change

Vivo has just announced the modest Vivo Y12A, which corresponds to its line of terminals for input range. The Vivo Y12A is similar in specifications to the Vivo Y11s -one of the terminals with which it landed in Spain- but with an even more modest processor.

In its range, the Vivo Y12A does not try to reinvent the wheel, with a not very risky bet headed by an HD + LCD screen, dual camera, Snapdragon 439 and a 5,000 mAh battery it does not have fast charging of any kind.

Vivo Y12A data sheet

I live Y12A Screen 6.51 “LCD

HD + Dimensions and weight Determined Processor Snapdragon 439 RAM 3 GB Storage 32 GB Frontal camera 8 MP Rear camera 13 MP

2 MP Drums 5,000 mAh

Load 10W Operating system Android

Funtouch OS 11 Connectivity 4G

Wifi

Bluetooth Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price 119 euros to change

Input range with large battery

Vivo has just announced a new entry range, the Vivo Y12A. It is quite similar to the Vivo Y11s, which was already basic in October of last year, and it cannot be said that it is a much better version. In fact, the vast majority of specifications are the same.

On board the Vivo Y12A we have the Snapdragon 439 which was announced in 2018, accompanied by 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. To be a basic terminal, it is at least appreciated that it incorporates biometrics in the form of a fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

The Vivo Y12A has a display 6.51-inch diagonal LCD, with HD + resolution and the 60 Hz refresh rate of a lifetime. This screen is crowned by a drop-shaped notch at the top, where the 8-megapixel front camera is housed.

Behind, the Vivo Y12A mounts a double camera in a module that makes you think it is triple. It is a somewhat more typical camera from a couple of years ago, with a 13 megapixel main sensor and a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode blur.

What little this Vivo Y12A can boast of is its battery, which has a 5,000 mAh capacity And it should go a long way in conjunction with the limited power of the Snapdragon 439. Mind you, the load is 10W, so it will take some patience to fill it up completely.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y12A

The Vivo Y12A has been introduced first in Thailand, without it being clear if it will be sold in other regions under that or another name. There, it has been released in green and blue and a single 3 + 32 GB configuration, for 4,499 Thai baht, about 119 euros to change.

