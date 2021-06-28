Vivo X60t Pro +: a high-end with Snapdragon 888 and 50 megapixel quad camera signed by Zeiss

It’s been half a year since Vivo kicked off the X60 series with the Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro. Later came the Vivo X60 Pro +. Now comes the new Vivo X60t Pro +, very similar to the previous one, but with some changes in its cameras.

The Vivo X60t Pro + is a powerful mobile with Snapdragon 888 It stands out for its cameras signed by Zeiss, with a 50 megapixel main sensor, 40 megapixel wide angle, 5x optical zoom and 12 megapixel portrait mode lens.

Vivo X60t Pro + datasheet

Vivo X60t Pro + Screen AMOLED 6.56 “

Full HD +

120 Hz

240 Hz touch sampling Dimensions and weight 158.59 x 73.35 x 9.10 mm.

190.6 g. Processor Snapdragon 888 RAM 8/12 GB Storage 128/256 GB Frontal camera 32 MP f / 2.45 Rear camera 50 MP f / 1.57

48 MP f / 2.2 UGA

12 MP f / 1.98 bokeh

8 MP f / 3.4 telephoto zoom 5x Drums 4200 mAh

55W fast charge Operating system Android 11

OriginOS 1.0 Connectivity 5G

Wi-Fi 6e

Bluetooth 5.2

USB-C

NFC Others Fingerprint reader under the screen Price From 583 euros to change

A beast with Snapdragon 888 and Zeiss camera

The nomenclature can be a bit confusing, but if you prefer a summary in one line, the Vivo X60t Pro + comes out to be roughly the Vivo X60 Pro + with a few readjustments in their cameras. Slightly lowered specs, while staying in the same range: it’s still a beast.

The main star of the Vivo X60t Pro + is in the cameras, with two lenses that take center stage. The main one is 50 megapixels with aperture f / 1.57 and the second is a 48-megapixel wide-angle with f / 2.2 aperture. There is also a 12 megapixel portrait sensor and an 8 megapixel telephoto that provides 5x optical zoom. It is a combination signed by Zeiss and slightly different from that of the Vivo X60 Pro +, which had 50 + 48 + 32 + 8 MP, the last two being the telephoto and periscope respectively.

Beyond photography, the Vivo X60t Por + continues to incorporate the best of each house. For starters, inside is the Snapdragon 888, with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage to choose from. As is customary these days, RAM can be “boosted” by an additional 3GB using virtual memory.

As for its screen, it is a 6.56-inch AMOLED panel with Full HD + resolution. The refresh rate reaches 120 Hz and touch recognition increases to 240 Hz. The screen incorporates the front camera, which is 32 megapixels, perforated in the center of the upper part. The fingerprint reader is under the screen.

The Vivo X60t Pro + has a battery of 4,200 mAh that supports fast charging of 55W. The terminal is launched with Android 11 with OriginOS on top and brings the latest in connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2.

Versions and prices of the Vivo X60t Pro +

The Vivo X60t Pro + has been announced for the moment in China as a new version of its high-end. At the moment it is unknown if it will be launched globally. It is available in two colors: blue and orange and two combinations of RAM and storage:

Vivo X60t Pro + 8 + 128 GB : 4,499 yuan, about 583 euros to change.

Vivo X60t Pro + 12 + 256 GB: 5,999 yuan, about 778 euros to change.

More information | Alive