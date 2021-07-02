vivo works on a mobile with a flying camera!

The Asian manufacturer is becoming a benchmark in our country. When he landed in Spain in October last year, Alive He made it very clear that he was going to surprise us with his range of products. And it seems that the firm has taken it very seriously.

More than anything because the Chinese giant is working on a Live mobile phone that will have a flying camera. Yes, you read it right: this element would be separated from the smartphone to fly in the air and take the most creative photos.

And we are not talking about a rumor or leak, but that Vivo Mobile has filed a patent with the World Intellectual Property Office (WIPO) in December 2020 that has now been made public under the name of “Electronic Device”.

This will be the mobile with a flying camera from Vivo

enlarge photo Vivo phone patent with flying camera LetsGoDigital

As you can see in the image that heads these lines, at first it looks like a traditional mobile phonel. But, at the bottom there is a small compartment that hides a dual camera system with three proximity sensors, four propellers and an integrated battery.

This curious flying camera slides out of the housing through a bracket that has its own fingerprint reader to access it. Once you have the flying camera in hand, you can launch it into the air to take photos from a distance while maintaining the flight through its integrated propellers, while the infrared sensors would take care of preventing this curious accessory from hitting during the flight with others. objects.

Highlight that the two cameras that make up this system are in different positions (one at the top and one at the front). And the reason is as simple as that, by having the lenses in different places, the user has the possibility of taking shots from different angles. In addition, it seems that up to two additional camera modules can be added.

By last, This curious flight camera is capable of changing position to get better captures. There is no information about it, but it seems that we can control it through the mobile phone, in addition to being able to make different hand gestures for the camera to take photos or videos based on our orders.

As always, we have to take this information with a grain of salt, since, for the moment, it is nothing more than a patent and does not mean that Vivo is really going to launch a flying camera phone. But the idea is not bad at all, and the CES 2022 could be the perfect showcase to see this curious Live phone with flying camera.

