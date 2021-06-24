VIVO all set to launch V21e 5G in India at Cheap price , Seriously yes ??

India is all set to get its hands on the much anticipated Vivo 5G smartphone, but in the subcontinent, the price comes ahead of everything. Vivo has not yet launched the Vivo V21e 5G. According to some sources, Vivo V21e 5G price in India has already come out. With the price revealed ahead of the release the mobile is getting so much hype and rightly so.

Some of the features are also revealed through some credible sources so almost everything is well known now and the only thing left is its official launch. Now we will have a fleeting tour of Vivo V21e 5G specs.

Vivo v21e 5G Price in India:

One of the most key and deciding factors for mobile to sell in the subcontinent is its price that’s why smartphone companies are coming with aggressive prices these days. According to some credible sources and some speculations, Vivo is set to launch Vivo V20e 5G under the price tag of INR 25000. The price cannot be confirmed yet as the official launch is yet to come but the price will be very close to the speculated one.

Vivo V21e 5G release date

The company has confirmed the news about the release date of Vivo V21e 5G. The much-awaited phone is scheduled to be officially launched on the eve of 24 June 2021.

Vivo v20e 5G design

Following the trend, Vivo is also set to launch this phone under a gradient design, and it’s also going to a smarter, Slimmest, and stylish look.

Vivo V21e 5G specifications

Camera

As we all are obsessed with the cameras, Vivo is not going to disappoint us as the new Vivo V20e 5G is featured with a 32MP front and 64 MP rear camera with a quad-camera setup having an 8MP ultra-wide lens as well. The selfies camera will be equipped with the low light selfie feature as well to make selfies brighter in the low light outings.

Storage

Vivo v21e 5G will be equipped with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. It will also offer an extension of RAM up to 3GB and an extension of ROM by the use of a memory SD card. The smartphone with that much memory is reported to run up to 20 Apps at a time without any concern able lag.

Display and Processor

Vivo v20e 5G will feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate to avoid any lag. It will be powered by the powerful 5G processor of MediaTek Dimensity 700.

Battery

Following the norm of reducing weight and increasing battery optimization, this phone will be equipped with a 4000mAH battery. It will also support the 44W flash charge that the company has claimed, which will charge 72% in 30 minutes.

The OS

Vivo v21e 5G will operate on an android 11 based FunTouch operating system that offers a lot of user-friendly optimizations and features.