Vissles V84, an attractive wireless mechanical keyboard

There are many mechanical keyboards, mainly in the gaming world. The sound of the keys, the lights and the sensation of pressing something more than a tiny button, is essential for many (I include myself there).

The downside of mechanical keyboards is that they are not very portable. They are usually large, heavy, and with cable, which is why the new Vissles has caught my attention.

This is a keyboard that I timidly showed on Instagram a few weeks ago, I even recorded a second video showing how to change the keys.

The Vissles V84 it is a wireless mechanical keyboard programmable 84 keys with a 75% layout, ideal for those who do not have much space on their table (it has a size of 316 mm × 126 mm × 39 mm). Can be used in Windows, Android, Mac or iOS, with its switches and effects of RGB backlight (19 colored RGB backlights and 9 monochrome lights), as well as customizable features such as programmable macro keys, that shows. Having a macro key that allows you to perform a specific chain of commands helps a lot with various tasks, not only in the gaming world.

Doesn’t have as noticeable clicking noise As with other keyboards (you can see it in the first Instagram video), it is actually quieter, so it doesn’t bother so much in an office environment.

In terms of resistance, they boast of having a useful life of 60 million keystrokes.

It’s compatible with Bluetooth and wired Type-C connection. We can use it in 5 devices at the same time, and switch between one and the other with the key combination Fn + Q / W / E / R / T. The keyboard also includes 12 double-function FN keys for the shortcuts we want.

The battery is 3750 mAh, which gives it autonomy of up to 19 hours with the highest backlight brightness (180 if we turn it off). It has an automatic suspension system when it detects inactivity, to avoid consuming the battery unnecessarily.

When it comes to design, it has magnetic feet that tilt up to 6 degrees, and an added palm rest for added comfort.

Its price is 99 dollars at the moment in Vissles.com, although there is a discount if you use the coupon “V84”.