Virtual reality in primary education

Virtual reality can help us a lot to understand concepts quickly and intuitively, at the same time that it can bring great experiences to those who live far from museums or big cities.

For many years we have been naming different existing options in Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality platforms that can be used in the educational world, and today I am going to focus on primary education.

The company Lyceum V, a startup born in 2020 in Madrid, presents Lyceum Learning, an educational platform that uses virtual reality to break down the barriers of space and time from the classroom desk, something that Google began to do years ago.

Strolling through ancient Rome, playing with the forces in a laboratory or teaching science classes touring the Solar System is now a reality thanks to this platform that wants to contribute to the educational process by making it a personal experience based on manipulative and experiential learning. .

This platform was created with the aim of creating an effective and complementary educational tool to the work of the teacher that is, in turn, 100% compatible with the official curriculum of the Ministry of Education. The platform will be housed in state-of-the-art virtual reality glasses, and wants to fill in the content gaps that we have seen in previous similar attempts. If there is technology, but there is no content to show, we do not anticipate anything.

Lyceum VR works in a transversal program totally designed by teachers focused on the areas of Mathematics, Social Sciences and Natural Sciences of the Primary Education stage.

Interested schools will receive a complete package where teachers will have a wide range of gamified experiences in virtual reality to complement and enrich the syllabus.

Fernando Olea, CEO of Lyceum VR and virtual reality expert, comments that they also have a monitoring plan that accompanies and advises teachers at all times and that adapts to different educational realities.