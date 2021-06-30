Virtual RAM begins to arrive at Xiaomi: up to 10 GB of RAM for the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G

Virtual RAM begins to expand on Android. Vivo and OPPO have been the first to release it, thus allowing their mobile phones to exceed the physical limits imposed by the RAM modules themselves. The next to jump on the bandwagon has been Xiaomi, who is already updating his Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G with up to an extra 2GB of virtual RAM.

The news becomes important since, being a Redmi the first to be updated, The ban is open for this function to expand not only in its high range, but in the medium. We are going to tell you what this update implies that, at the moment, is being deployed in China for this model.

Virtual RAM comes to Xiaomi

RAM (Random Access Memory) refers to that memory in which the data of the applications and system services that are running are temporarily stored. Android (and especially MIUI) is an operating system that demands a lot of RAM, by its nature of letting multiple apps and services run in the background.

This RAM memory, unlike in PCs, cannot be physically expanded, so we are limited to the capacity of RAM with which we buy the phone. Virtual RAM comes to use virtualized internal storage as RAM. In other words, a Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G with 8 GB of RAM happens to have 10 GB of RAM.

Clarify that this extra RAM will not work the same performance level as a physical module, but it is always a good extra help to have this extra amount. In the case of devices like the Vivo 21, 3 GB of RAM are virtualized, while Xiaomi is betting on virtualizing two.

The system intelligently chooses when to virtualize the RAM memory, as long as we activate the option

When is this RAM used? When the system considers that the physical RAM is insufficient. That is, in times of high memory demand, the system virtualizes RAM to give a small boost to performance.

The function is coming, for the moment, to the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, a model that is not yet sold in Spain. Can be activated and deactivated at will, since it involves losing a few gigs of internal memory. Although the function is only in China, the relevant thing is that Xiaomi has already opened the door to virtual RAM and, surely, we will not take too long to see new models with this function.

Via | Gizpie