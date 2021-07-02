Virgin Galactic’s next mission will take Richard Branson to space

The “space race” these days goes beyond a competition between countries, as different agents from the private sector have also sought to gain a space in this growing sector.

Virgin Galactic, a subsidiary of the Virgin group, has been present in this medium since 2004. In the midst of this hectic and new context, they announced a new stage of activity that begins with a test flight that will be broadcast on July 11.

Branson was ahead of Bezos and will know space before

This mission, called Unity 22, will be Virgin Galactic’s fourth manned flight, but the first to carry a full crew on board, adding two pilots and four mission specialists in the cockpit.

Among the crew, the founder of the company, Richard Branson, will travel in the role of private astronaut experience evaluator, a service that Virgin Galactic plans to offer on a commercial basis in the future.

The VSS Unity spacecraft will take off from New Mexico, United States, on the morning of July 11. If the announced schedule is met, Branson could live the experience of visiting the space before Jeff Bezos, who had announced earlier that he would be part of the first tourist flight from his aerospace transportation company, Blue Origin, scheduled for July 20.

The confirmation of this new mission by Virgin Galactic, which seeks to lay a firmer foundation for its plans to offer tourist flights in 2022, was sealed after the successful closure of the last phase of flight tests in May.

As the statistics from the preliminary testing phase already guarantee the stability and safety required, according to what Virgin has indicated, the focus of this future mission will focus on evaluating the spacecraft’s cockpit environment, its own weightless experience. of the trip, the comfort of the seat and the views of the Earth that passengers can get from the cabin. Similarly, certain conditions will be tested to develop human-assisted research experiments.

Along with Branson and the two pilots of the team, the crew is completed by Beth Moses, the company’s chief astronaut instructor, with previous flight experience; Colin Bennett, operations engineer; and Sirisha Bandla, vice president of government affairs.

The event will be broadcast from the morning of July 11 (9 AM local) through the website from Virgin Galactic and the company’s social networks.