Video shows hundreds gathering on Capel Street despite growing fears of Delta variant

This footage shows a jam-packed Capel Street as hundreds flocked to the city centre despite worries about the dangerous Delta variant.

The streets were flooded with crowds once again to celebrate Pride weekend and enjoy the scorching hot weather.

Revellers enjoyed takeaway pints and cans while impromptu dance parties and sing-songs took place near the location of popular Dublin bars.

Capel St had recently been pedestrianised in an attempt to trial an outdoor summer.

The full reopening of pubs and restaurants on 5 July, is now in question due to growing fears about the Delta variant.

There is a dark cloud over the expected easing of restrictions as the government race to vaccinate as many people as possible.

Taoiseach, Micheál Martin had previously said that those in power were “very concerned” about the extremely contagious strain.

Sydney was the latest city to act in an attempt to stop the spread of the variant. Clusters of the new Covid-19 have forced the city into a two-week lockdown.

Publicans and restaurant owners have called on government to make a quick decision about the possible delay in reopening the country.