Video renders that confirm the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are leaked

Little by little we are getting to know new data about the next phones with a folding screen that the Korean manufacturer will present. We recently told you the first details of the appearance of these devices, and now we can confirm what the design of the Samsung Galay Z Flip 3.

More than anything because a number of Video renders showing the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 in all its glory, showing a device that relies on a shell system to reduce its dimensions as much as possible.

As we have indicated before, it is not the first leak of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, but in this case we can see how it will look in 360 degrees thanks to some videos posted by well-known leaker Evan Blass, better known as @evleaks on Twitter.

This will be the design of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Z Flip3 5G pic.twitter.com/elWdV6uLuc

– Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2021

According to the different videos that Evan Blass has published, We can see that Sammsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 is back to bet on a dual camera setup similar to its predecessors. We also see a fingerprint reader on the side of this folding smartphone. Rumors pointed to the possibility that the screen of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 debuted a camera under the panel, but the published video shows that in the end it will not be like that.

Regarding technical characteristics of Samsung’s upcoming foldable screen phone, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to feature a 1.9 inch deck panel, to be able to use the terminal with the cover down. And on the other hand, this device will boast of a main screen formed by a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O panel with Full HD + or QHD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

pic.twitter.com/cTkHyjxufY

– Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 30, 2021

Available in black, gold, olive green and purple colors, it will hide the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ processor, which will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM to offer a commendable user experience. There are also expected to be two versions with 256 or 512 GB of internal storage.

The configuration of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 camera It’s leaked in the past as well, so we can expect a 10-megapixel front camera, plus a 12-megapixel dual camera system for the main one.

Finally, say that this phone will be waterproof, in addition to having 5G connectivity and a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charge and Qi wireless charging so that you do not lack options.

Obviously, we are facing rumors and leaks so you have to take all the information with tweezers until the device is officially presented. But at least it allows us to get an idea of ​​how this Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be equipped.

>