Very soon we could stop having news about the new iPhones, do you know why?

Apple, unlike the last few years, was for some time a hermetic, armored, closed company, of which details were rarely known about the products they were developing. Only the error of a worker, leaving an iPhone 4 in a bar, made us happy for several weeks of information about what the new terminals would have. And apparently, those of Tim Cook want things to go back to the way they were before. Now, as you know, we have details about how the new mobiles, tablets, watches, computers, headphones and STB will be practically instantly. Sometimes hitting and sometimes missing dates, which end up being delayed until next generations. The fact is that those from Cupertino want to shut their mouths to those leakers who have good sources and who take advantage of them to tell the world about it. Do you know why? Apple does not want to “mislead customers” As has appeared on some Chinese social networks, Apple has commissioned a law firm to send a series of warning letters to various leakers reminding them not to reveal information “about unpublished projects” of the company, because it could serve to give ammunition to the competitors and, also, “to deceive the clients, because what is disclosed may not be exact.” One of those affected, Kang, was the one who released these communications sent by the Americans, where they took the trouble to attach a series of captures with information on possible product launch dates, purchase suggestions and other types of information. publications quite far from the informative field. But for Apple, everything seems to be part of the same data package that it does not want to be disseminated. In any case, in the profile of the user who has been ordered not to continue publishing certain types of content, many are mixed that are simply aspirational, about how he would like such an iPhone or such an iPad to be, to which Apple also comes to ask him not to do it, basically in case some data appears between “dream and dream” that does coincide with something the Americans are working on. Be that as it may, the letter seems to have taken effect because Kang has already advanced that he will delete some of his messages and has warned other leakers that, if they do not want to have problems, “do not publish anything that they do not want to tell the public” even if “you have not signed. no agreement … [en Apple] they believe it is an infringement and abuse of commercial information “.