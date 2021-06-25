Very soon millions of links to YouTube videos will stop working, do you know which ones?

If one thinks about the amount of information and content that Google Drive and YouTube services receive daily, monthly and annually, surely our heads would explode. Not only because of the space necessary to store all this, but also because of the very management of links that are generated, shared and used practically every moment. Something that escapes our understanding. Well, over the years, the security measures of the links to these contents have varied and the standards that we have now are not even similar to those of, for example, five years ago. That leads companies to have to make complicated decisions that can ruin the interoperability of all that history that they have generated. So, is it possible to maintain those security measures without impacting the content already created? The answer is (almost) no. Goodbye to a lot of content So, Google has made the decision that, for the sake of “enhanced security”, a practically incalculable amount of files, documents and videos will no longer be accessible on both Google Drive and YouTube, so that Although they will not disappear or be deleted, they will no longer be accessible through those links that we often find on web pages from a few years ago. In reality they will not be deleted, but rather that these contents will no longer be listed, which, in the case of YouTube, will have a significant impact on all those videos from disused channels that will no longer appear in the listings and search results. In other words, they will become private content that will barely be disseminated within the platform, therefore, for the purposes of users, they will be invisible and inaccessible. The origin of these changes is found in the modifications that Google has been introducing in the creation of the URLs of both YouTube and Drive, where now that address contains “less predictable” texts and characters and, above all, that offer relative information about who has or does not have access or if a login is required to consult them. That difference is what has marked the decision of those from Mountain View to switch to private many content prior to 2017 as of July 23. Of course, Google, aware of the problems that this fact could cause in organizations and companies, will give the opportunity to these entities under the Workspace umbrella to join these measures or not, explicitly excluding from this program that will be underway in just one month.