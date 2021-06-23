“Vegan spider web” presented by Cambridge as an alternative to plastic

Researchers from the University of Cambridge presented a recent creation. It is a scalable and compostable material, which is emerging as a substitute for single-use plastics that abound in everyday consumer products.

This new invention, which seeks to attack the problem of plastic garbage, was conceived as a plant-based polymer, which mimics the properties of cobwebs, known to be one of the most resistant materials that can be found in nature.

A new plant substitute for plastic

This material was assembling a select sample of plant proteins, in order to mimic the properties of a spider web at the molecular level.

The fundamental raw material in the development of this compound was soy protein, which when subjected to an isolation procedure of some of its components, a totally different structure could be obtained.

“Because all proteins are made of polypeptide chains, under the right conditions we can make plant proteins self-assemble just like spider silk.”said Professor Tuomas Knowles, senior researcher on this study. “In a spider, the silk protein dissolves in an aqueous solution, which is then assembled into an immensely strong fiber through a spinning process that requires very little energy”He added, referring to the process he emulated with his team.

The result obtained was a film with characteristics similar to those of plastic, making it possible to produce this compound on an industrial scale. This newly designed polymer can be colored, depending on the needs of your target application, and can also be used as a material for creating waterproof coatings.

Unlike traditional plastic, which in many of its presentations is difficult or expensive to recycle, this new “vegan spider web” can be easily composted at home or in other natural environments, without depending on chemical interventions to trigger its degradation.

Although other initiatives similarly attack the problem of plastic, proposing new alternatives, the team highlights another of the factors that enhance its sustainability: its 100% vegetable condition. “Other researchers have been working directly with silk materials as plastic replacements, but they are still an animal product”said Dr. Marc Rodríguez García, a co-author of the research. “In a way, we have created a vegan spider web, we have created the same material without the spider”added Rodríguez in relation to the label coined on this material, which according to the first reported tests, has a performance equivalent to high performance engineering plastics.

“This is the culmination of something we have been working on for over ten years, which is understanding how nature generates materials from proteins.”Knowles said. Although, sustainability has taken an increasingly notorious space in collective interests, the researcher pointed out that its focus was not originally fixed there. “We did not set out to solve a sustainability challenge, we were motivated by curiosity about how to create solid materials from weak interactions,” he added.

The commercial premiere of this product will come from the hand of Xampla, a brand of the University of Cambridge that is dedicated to the development of substitutes for single-use plastics. The first products presented will be for domestic use, mainly for the kitchen.