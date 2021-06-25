Vaccines ‘ultimate weapon’ against the Delta variant as jabs ramped up

Micheal Martin said vaccines are the ultimate weapon against the Delta variant as he announced plans to ramp up the jab campaign yesterday.

The Taoiseach acknowledged the Government is “very concerned” about the extremely contagious Covid strain rampaging across the continent.

It is predicted it could represent 90% of all new cases in Europe by August and Mr Martin conceded this is the scenario likely to play out here too.

The Fianna Fail leader was at an EU summit in Brussels where European prime ministers and leaders were gathered to discuss plans to beat the pandemic.

Speaking on his way into the meeting, he said: “We need to have a full assessment of the prevalence of the Delta variant across Europe.

“It’s not just the UK anymore. There are very high numbers in Portugal, for example.

“Full vaccination is the most important protective weapon we have against the Delta variant in our case, or indeed any other variants that may emerge. We are exploring options to speed up the vaccination campaign.”

The Taoiseach added European leaders are taking into account the potential arrival of further Covid strains down the line and that each state is making its own preparations.

But he insisted Union members would also work together.

He said: “Vaccination is going to be key in this respect, the pace of vaccination, particularly the second dose.”

Mr Martin also revealed the decision to reduce the time between first and second AstraZeneca doses would see a “significant” number more people vaccinated over the summer.

He added: “I’m delighted that in Ireland, at one level, in the age cohorts that are currently vaccinated, the uptake has been very, very high. The incidence of Covid in the over 65s is very, very low.

“In the 50 to 65 age group, it is also decreasing at a rapid rate.”

The comments came as the head of the HSE declared Ireland is at a point of “unease and apprehension” in the fight against Covid.

Paul Reid said there is “no certainty” when trying to predict what might happen with the virus and its variants.

But he added the latest data showed the incidence and case numbers are continuing to decline. Speaking at the weekly HSE briefing, Mr Reid said there had been a 22% reduction in the total number of cases in the past 14 days.

Some 84% of the cases were confirmed in people under the age of 45, which demonstrated the benefits of the vaccination programme.

The 14-day incidence rate in the country remains below 100 per 100,000 of the population.

Yesterday afternoon, there were 47 people in hospital with the virus, 13 of them in ICU.

Mr Reid described the rise in Delta variant cases as a “concerning trend”.

It relates to about a fifth of new Covid-19 cases here.

He added: “The vaccines are definitely winning but by any stretch, it’s far too early to be declaring victory or, indeed, taking a lap of honour at this stage.”

However, he said the HSE was administrating about 300,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccines every week and was now on a firm trajectory to end what had been a “bleak” period.

He also told the briefing the HSE would be outlining the latest data to the Government to assist its decision-making process.

The Cabinet is to decide next Thursday whether it will give the green light for the further easing of restrictions next month. Indoor hospitality is due to resume on July 5.

Earlier, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan insisted international travel would resume on July 19 as planned despite concerns over the Delta variant. Speaking in Howth, North Dublin, he said: “July 19, the vast majority of people who are vaccinated coming in or going out will be able to travel unimpeded.

“Talking to the airline industry, what we said is we didn’t want to have a stop-start, we wanted to get things back on a regular step-by-step basis.

“So on July 19, when those Covid certs come into action, we will change the rules from essential travel only to allowing all sorts of other travel.

“Everyone is dying to travel to visit friends and family and for work and a holiday and we want to see that back. But we want to get the public health aspect right.

“We are part of the EU and we have agreed that we are best following the EU approach. We will listen to NPHET but there is strength in following a common approach.

“Doing it in uniform makes sense, it makes it predictable and it makes it easy to manage. Much better to follow the EU approach.”

Get the latest breaking news to your inbox by signing up to our free newsletter .

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story.

For the latest news and breaking news visit dublinlive.ie/news.

Get all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you.

Follow us on Twitter @DublinLive – the official Dublin Live Twitter account – real news in real time.

We’re also on Facebook/dublinlive – your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day from the capital.