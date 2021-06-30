Update Snapchat right now if you want to use the application without problems on your iPhone

The Snapchat community for iOS has been revolutionized for a few days. Just those that have elapsed from the penultimate update to the most recent and last, which fixes some serious operating problems. Well, saying that “serious” is almost an understatement because in practice those who installed that release have not been able to access the social network in any way. And is that Snapchat caused the immediate closure of the application as soon as it was opened, so it was impossible to enter to look or publish anything. And of course, when this happens to millions of users around the world, the problem becomes a priority that must be fixed as soon as possible through the second patch practically often. Update the app right now Luckily, Android users have been left out of the influence of this crisis, so they will be looking at iPhone owners with a certain derision, since it is not a minor problem. As you can see by the many evidences that have reached social networks such as Twitter, and that show exactly the magnitude of the error suffered in recent days. The curious thing about everything that happened is that despite the obvious problem of Snapchat on iPhone, the social network has not come out on its official channels to remind users that they already have a solution to the problem and on the official Twitter profile, for For example, the acknowledgment message that the iOS version has crashing problems is still anchored, specifically 11.34.1.35, which is the one you must either uninstall or update through the App Store. In these urgent cases, not even the automatic updates will help you to start using Snapchat from now on, since they usually carry out these processes at specific times that the device decides based on forecasts about when we use it. That is why, if you are recurring users of the social network every day, you force this whole process. And the way to do it is to go to the App Store, tap on the photo of your Apple ID, top right, and look for those updates. Then check that the Snapchat one appears and click on the “Update” button. When the download is finished, click on the “Open” button to verify that, indeed, the most recent update ends with these constant reboots of the social network.