UHD Spain, DTT channels finally reach the 4K resolution of our televisions

Until practically no time ago, few were the users who really had reason to buy a 4K television, since DTT channels are still anchored to FullHD (1080p) And that of streaming platforms was a trend to come. Now, however, practically all of us enjoy movies and series, documentaries, children’s programs and video games in UHD so that, somehow, we have forgotten a bit about conventional television.

The problem for these DTT broadcasts to arrive in 4K is not simply a matter of wanting to do so, but of a problem with the so-called radioelectric space: it is limited and the large networks need more than one frequency to reach our televisions in UHD quality. And that would mean renunciate channels that help to make a barn, both viewers and advertising revenue.

UHD Spain, 4K DTT

TVE was the first to broadcast in 4K through DTT. That happened in 2016 and although it started in a precarious way reaching only eleven cities in Spain, Over time it spread throughout the entire national geography. It is through that mux (multiplexer) used by the public channel that UHD Spain has begun to operate through two different signals, such as “UHD emissions tests HDR “and” Emissions UHD tests SDR “.

The two signals are encoded with HEVC H.265 using the DVB-T2 standard, so it will be necessary for both our television and DTT to be compatible. If you want to try tuning in to UHD Spain right now, you should look for the following frequencies, depending on the province in which you live:

Albacete: 26

Almeria: 33

Avila: 41

Badajoz: 22

Barcelona: 43

Burgos: 42

Cáceres: 27

Cadiz: 44

Real City: 33

Cordoba: 43

Basin: 35

Girona: 40

Grenada: 48

Guadalajara: 35

Huelva: 38

A Coruña: 21

Lion: 42

Lleida: 21

Logrono: 41

Lugo: 37

Madrid: 36

Malaga: 26

Ourense: 33

Oviedo: 48

Palencia: 42

Pontevedra: 26

Salamanca: 33

Santander: 34

Santiago de Compostela: 33

Segovia: 41

Seville: 36

Soria: 46

Tarragona: 42

Teruel: 43

Toledo: 35

Valencia: 41

Vizcaya / Bilbao: 24

Zamora: 48

Zaragoza: 23

UHD Spain currently broadcasts content transferred from several production companies such as Medina Media, RTVE, RTVA, Aragón TV and CCMA, as well as other unpublished with Documentaries and summaries of events belonging to LaLiga, the Cádiz Carnival, Holy Week in Seville or El Rocío. The objective of this initiative is that all these tests are compiled in the white paper that will be published in November, as a guide to definitively introduce 4K DTT in Spain. If you want to see it through the internet, you can do it from this link.