Two injured in separate Dublin stab attacks within half an hour of each other

A man was stabbed in the face while another was knifed in the back and leg in two separate attacks within half an hour.

Two major probes are now underway into the incidents in west Dublin on Saturday evening.

The first happened at around 4.30pm in the Parslickstown Drive area of Dublin 15.

A man, aged in his 40s, was attacked and was stabbed in the face.

The alarm was raised and he was rushed to Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

The Irish Mirror understands that the attack was carried out by another man who gardai are now trying to track down.

Separately, and within a half an hour of the other attack, a man in his 30s was stabbed three times – twice in the back and once in the leg – in Fortlawn Drive, Dublin 15.

The attacker, also believed to be a man, fled the scene on foot.

He was also taken to hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

The attacks are not linked to each other and two separate investigations are underway.

Gardai are waiting to interview the victims of each attack when they are both ready to be in hospital.

As part of the probes, gardai are trying to track down any CCTV or eye witnesses.

No arrests have been made as part of either probe.

A garda spokeswoman confirmed investigations into both incidents “are ongoing.”

Meanwhile, in Dublin city centre on Saturday, a man also was stabbed near St Stephen’s Green at around 6pm.

The teenager’s injuries were non-life threatening and was taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made but there is an investigation underway.

It’s reported that there was a large group of people involved in a mass brawl.

Gardai were also investigating a number of other incidents, including assault and public order, around the city centre from the same evening.