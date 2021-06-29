Two 5G demos at MWC 21

At the MWC this year there are no major mobile launches, or great news of those that go viral, but there are interesting demonstrations in the world of 5G, as well as products and services that I will be commenting on these days.

Two of the most interesting demonstrations carried out were related to the low latency of 5G.

– Drive a boat remotely. In one of the demonstrations, at the Orange stand, we saw the result of a collaboration with ZTE, the iTeam institute of the Polytechnic University of Valencia and the Marina of Valencia. At the stand there was a seat with a steering wheel and virtual reality glasses, so that the visitor would sit down and “appear” immediately, controlling a boat located hundreds of kilometers away, in Valencia. The ship’s movement responded perfectly to the pilot’s actions, with no perceptible delay. This low latency is what will allow remote control of elements without fear that the delay produced may generate accidents, from driving a truck sitting at home to performing surgery thousands of kilometers away. You can see the demonstration of the boat in this video.

– Another demonstration showed a virtual ball on a screen. The user could hit it and move it by hand. Another user, sitting in another place, even thousands of kilometers away, can hit it too, and these movements are reflected in real time allowing there to be a game between the two without fear of lag. In the video it is possible to see the appearance of the virtual ball, as well as the dynamics used for the demonstration in the same stand.

The objective of these demonstrations is to make the visitor understand that 5G is not just about high speed Internet browsing, it is about sending and receiving data without delay, which allows the reflections of certain actions to have their digital version for perform tasks that you could not imagine with 4G.

We are not talking only about leisure, we are talking about making teleworking possible for more professionals, not only for those who use the computer to create files, but also for pilots, drivers, doctors and many others.