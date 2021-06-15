Twitter will allow you to decide who and when can mention you

Twitter is exposing some concepts that they are evaluating to improve the user experience. And for this, they have focused on one function of the platform: mentions.

They are considering a series of options so that the mentions are a means to interact on the platform without becoming a burden, or a harassment tool.

Twitter explores new options for “mentions”

Dominic Camozzi shared some concepts that they are exploring on Twitter to give users control over the interaction that is generated on the platform and when to participate in the conversation.

While mentions are great for getting our attention, inviting us into conversation, or giving us credit for content, it can also backfire. Sometimes we are not interested in participating in a conversation or we do not want to be mentioned in a certain context. And of course, mentions become a big problem when used by trolls or stalkers.

However, these situations could have some kind of solution soon, as Twitter is looking into the possibility of giving users new options for these scenarios. For example, as seen in the images, there might be an option to “unmention this conversation.”

Simply selecting this option would remove the link to our profile. So if you do not want to participate in that conversation, or the context does not seem appropriate, you could cancel it so that the tweet does not link to your profile and you no longer receive any notification about that conversation thread.

Another concept they are exploring has to do with mentions by strangers. When this happens, Twitter could send a notification like the one shown in the first image. If you use that option, Twitter would understand that you do not want that situation to repeat itself, so it would not allow that user to mention you again in the future.

And a last alternative that Twitter has put to the consideration of the community is the possibility of having controls to specify who can mention us and even establish periods of time to cancel the mentions. At the moment, all these functions are just concepts that Twitter is exploring, so we will have to wait to see if they are transformed into new options to control the interaction within the platform.