Twitter now allows you to insert tweets directly into Instagram Stories

Twitter already allows all iOS users to directly insert their tweets in Instagram Stories. At the end of 2020, the company began to test this tool with some users, but from now on, all those who use the Twitter app for the aforementioned operating system have this possibility available.

This tool for sharing tweets on Instagram Stories is only available for iOS users

To date, users who wanted to share their tweets on Instagram Stories had to first take a screenshot of them. Then, they went to Instagram and shared their capture on that network, a practice that became very popular a few years ago. With the new function, the process is much faster and easier, as confirmed by Twitter through its official account:

pls stop posting screenshots of Tweets on IG Stories. you can now share Tweets directly on iOS. -management pic.twitter.com/wpjnElsRTK – Twitter (@Twitter) June 22, 2021

Until now, three icons have appeared in the lower strip of a tweet: one to reply, another to retweet and a heart to “like” it. IOS users will now see a fourth icon to share your publications in different ways.

When pressing this icon, a screen is displayed that provides several options for sharing the tweet. On the one hand, it can be sent by private message to other users or inserted in a Fleet, which is the Twitter format inspired by Instagram Stories.

In the lower strip there are two larger icons that serve to insert said tweet in an email, in a text message or in Instagram Stories. The tweets inserted in the Stories by this method will not be interactive elements, at least for now. That is, it is not possible to click on them to redirect to the original message published on Twitter.

The relationship between Twitter and Instagram has been ambivalent in the past. Until 2012, photos posted on Instagram could be shared directly on Twitter, until the Facebook-owned network decided to cut that relationship. Perhaps this new tool reopens the possibility of a future greater collaboration between both platforms.

