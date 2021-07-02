Twitter now allows the use of security keys as the only 2FA authentication method

Twitter is one of the technology companies that has been betting on the use of two-factor authentication (2FA) for the protection of user accounts for some time, while at the same time it has been improving support for physical security keys, which At first it was available for the web version, although over time it has not only expanded support for new standards for these devices, but also brought support for the use of security keys to mobile applications.

Since this year, users can also register multiple security keys in the same account to have security keys registered as a backup, and now comes the latest initiative in this regard, allowing users to use security keys as the only form of two-factor authentication.



Covering more possibilities to keep accounts safe

According to Twitter:

Today, we added the option to use security keys as your only 2FA method, which means that you can enroll one or more security keys as the only form of 2FA in your Twitter account without a backup 2FA method.

Twitter understands that there may be users who cannot have a backup 2FA security method or simply do not want to provide their respective telephone numbers to the platform, so, in the interests of users, this movement seeks to strengthen the security of user accounts according to their preferences.

Twitter indicates that:

With this update, we want everyone to feel empowered to enable security keys to better protect their Twitter account.

And from now on, the blue bird platform will begin to work on other new improvements that affect the security of user accounts, and which we will learn about later as the platform announces them at the appropriate time.

There is no doubt that Twitter is making important efforts to protect user accounts, although despite this we come across some news from time to time about the hijacking of an account.

More information: Twitter