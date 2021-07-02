Twitter might give you the option to tweet only your friends or specific groups

The Twitter team is evaluating new options that facilitate interaction on the platform.

And for this, they have shown a series of new modalities so that you can control who can see your tweets.

One of the ideas you have submitted Twitter is to give users the ability to Tweet for a group of their choice. That is, you can leave your account public and still decide to publish certain tweets more privately, for example, only for your group of trusted friends.

So you can switch between public tweets and those you only want your friends to see.

On the other hand, Twitter also proposed a concept of “facets”. That is, from the same account you can tweet from your different roles or activities … professional, family, hobbies, etc. So people will be able to follow you only in the facet they are interested in reading you, for example, tweets related to your profession.

And on the other hand, you can have a private group for your family “facet” and publish tweets only for your closest environment. Or it could also be used to create thematic groups, and thus only target users interested in your tweets.

So instead of having separate Twitter accounts (personal / professional), you can have all your facets in one account. And a third concept that they are evaluating is “Reply preferences”. This option would allow the user to specify which terms they would not like to read in the replies to their tweets.

If someone uses some of these terms, a notice will appear stating that the user does not like that word. And to reinforce this dynamic, you can also establish that responses with those terms are shown at the end of the conversation.

Keep in mind that they are only concepts. Twitter is not yet developing these functions, so there is no certainty that they will ever be implemented on the platform.