Twitter makes it easy to share tweets in Instagram Stories

Twitter is bringing a small update to iOS that will make it easier for users to bring their tweets to Instagram Stories.

So you no longer have to resort to screenshots or apply weird tricks to share your tweets in Stories, since Twitter now makes the process easier for you.

So you can share your tweets as Stories on Instagram

Do you want to share your tweets within Instagram Stories and make them look pretty? Then forget about the screenshots and update your app from Twitter on iOS to have the new option.

As you can see in the images above, the process couldn’t be simpler. Just select the “Share” icon in the tweet and choose “Instagram Stories” from the list of options presented in the menu. Once you have your tweet in the Story editor you can add stickers, text, music, etc.

You will see that the tweet retains its design, with the number of favorites, comments, views if it is a video, etc. And it integrates perfectly within the interface of the story you are creating on Instagram. On the other hand, a detail to keep in mind is that tweets with videos will not be loaded as such when you take them to Stories.

In that case, they will remain as images and the player icon to indicate that it is a video. Perhaps in the future, this detail will be taken into account. If the video embedded in the tweet that you have taken to Instagram is about an artist or a song, you can easily solve it by putting music to the Story, or a sound that gives context to the content you share with your followers.

And in the case of tweets with only text or images, you won’t find any problems. As you may have already noticed, this new option is only available to iOS users, and they haven’t mentioned if it will ever come to Android.