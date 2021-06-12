Twitter finalizes the launch of user newsletters

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Twitter will launch in the coming weeks a new function in user profiles that will allow them to create a newsletter with exclusive content for their followers.

Twitter users will be able to subscribe and read a newsletter directly from the creator’s profile on the social network

The novelty comes after the acquisition of the Revue company last January. Since then, the possibility of offering users the option of share your own newsletter. To do so, they can enable a new button on their profile that will allow their followers to subscribe to these exclusive content.

The “Subscribe” button will be clearly visible in the profile of users who decide to activate this option. In order to access this tool, in addition to a profile on the social network, it will be necessary to have a Revue account, which currently works independently of the social network.

Although Twitter has not yet revealed the official date of the release of this tool, the Revue company has shared more details about the new option in its official account on the social network, confirming that it will be available from the tweeters’ own profile, which indicates also that its launch is near.

✨Coming soon✨ We’re currently building new ways to grow your newsletter audience, and we want to preview one that will live right on your Twitter profile 🧡 pic.twitter.com/kmlkPTbeA7 – Revue (@revue) June 10, 2021

In this message, the company has announced that it will be available first for the web version and for the Twitter Android app, and later it will be incorporated into iOS.

Twitter’s plans also include allowing users to read the newsletters directly from the creator’s profile on the social network.

Newsletter monetization

Through Revue, creators can generate and send both free and paid newsletters. In the latter case, Twitter would keep 5% of the revenue.

With this new feature, the company aims to help newsletter creators take advantage of their Twitter followers to increase their subscriber base and also make a profit.

This movement is part of the updates and news that Twitter has been announcing in recent weeks. Among them, the launch of the “Twitter Blue” payment option, the creation of the “Twitter Spaces” audio chat rooms or the possibility of sending tips to a user.

