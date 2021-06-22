Twitter begins limited testing for Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces

Twitter continues to advance its monetization functions, arriving now a limited test for each of its expected functions, both for Super Follows, to offer exclusive additional content to subscribers, as for Ticketed Spaces, which allows to have extra functionalities in the audio rooms.

Yes indeed, The limited trials are aimed at users in the United States for now, where in the case of Super Follows, it will only be available for iOS, while Ticketed Spaces will be available on both Android and iOS.



Users will be able to find out if they are eligible when encountering a new option in the sidebar in the mobile applications called «Monetization», allowing them to apply for each of the two programs that have just arrived now.

Twitter It will be in charge of creating small groups for these functions according to the requests that come their way, in order to define them before launching them more widely for more users.

Super Follows will allow subscribers to charge them $ 2.99, $ 4.99 or $ 9.99 per month, while Ticketed Spaces will allow charging between $ 1 and $ 999 for access to audio rooms under additional features.

After charging the fees for Android and iOS platforms, users will keep 97% of the income while Twitter keeps the remaining 3%, although it will rise to 20% if a user reaches more than $ 50,000 in both programs.

Without a doubt, we had been hearing about the monetization functions that Twitter was working on for a long time to try to offer extra functions, without losing functions in free accounts, as has happened on other platforms along the way. over time.

The most interesting thing is that Twitter is betting on the fact that that users can take a large part of the income, with much lower commissions than in many other social platforms, although it equals OnlyFans, which charges a commission of 20%.

Undoubtedly, the aspect of commissions can be a factor to take into account when a user decides to obtain income from one platform or another, and more so if we talk about Ticketed Spaces, which is in a segment that is quite fueled since the Clubhouse scene appearance.

With the arrival of these limited tests, and knowing Twitter, it may be that in a few months they will offer us data on the results you have received in both programs.