Twitter already allows testing Super Follows and paid Spaces

Twitter has launched a couple of test processes with which, from now on, users will be able to sign up and request the possibility of testing the Super Follow and Twitter Spaces payment tools, which will allow them to charge followers for attending to the audiochat rooms that take place on the social network.

Users in the United States can now sign up to try these monetization tools on Twitter

At the moment the tests are restricted to Twitter users located in the United States, although it is expected that in the coming days they can be extended to other markets. These users can request to sign up for the test of either of these two tools through the Twitter app.

Super Follows can only be tested by users of the iOS app, while paid Spaces will be available for testing by both users of the Twitter app for iOS and those of the app for Android. Those who want and can try both tools will have to fill out two applications.

With this test with a “small group of users” Twitter begins to work with two new monetization tools, beyond the recently launched ones such as the possibility of sending money to other users or paid newsletters, also in the testing phase, as well. like the Twitter Blue program.

Based on these initial tests, Super Follows will allow those who employ them to charge their users $ 2.99, $ 4.99, or $ 9.99 per month to access exclusive content on Twitter. On the other hand, paid Spaces will allow users to be charged between $ 1 and $ 999 to have exclusive access to Twitter’s audio chat rooms and to be able to enjoy special functionalities.

During testing, users they will keep 97% of the money they raise using paid Spaces or Super Follows. The remaining 3% will be used to pay commissions for in-app purchases applied by both Apple and Google. Twitter anyway will increase this cut from 3% to 20% if a user earns more than $ 50,000 a month using these tools.

Those users who are “eligible” to participate in the trials will see a new icon called “monetization” in the side navigation bar. By clicking on it, they will be able to access the forms to request access to test these tools.

.