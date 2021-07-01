Twitch now lets you watch Amazon Prime Video movies with your friends from your mobile

Twitch is bringing its Watch Parties feature to iOS and Android.

So if you want to watch movies or series from the Amazon Prime Video catalog with your Twitch group, without turning on your PC, now you can join from your mobile.

Watch Parties is the Twitch feature that allows streamers to stream Amazon Prime Video series and movies to watch with their followers live. So they can watch the episodes of their favorite series in a group or the premiere movies, while continuing to interact in the chat commenting on the content.

The only requirement is each of the viewers to have an Amazon Prime account. And of course, that the content chosen from the Prime Video catalog is available in your region. An excellent option to share with the community or with more private groups, such as friends and family.

However, to participate in these meetings to watch movies and videos all together, you had to join from the PC, since it did not support mobile devices. A dynamic that now changes, as announced by the Twitch team, as support for iOS and Android devices is added.

The rest of the requirements are the same. So no matter what devices you connect from and join the stream, you will need to have an Amazon Prime account to be part of the party, and that the content is enabled in your region.

The first time you join, Twitch will ask you to go through a short authorization to view Amazon Prime content from that device. And of course, the content that is transmitted will depend on the selection of the streamer, but you can take a look at some options available from this section dedicated to Watch Parties.