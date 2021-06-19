Tronsmart Apollo Air and Apollo Air +, so are these headphones with active noise cancellation

Tronsmart is turning eight years old, and on their website they have a lot of information about their products, as well as various gifts.

I have taken the opportunity to get the Apollo Air and Apollo Air +, two very similar headphones, with a price difference of 20 euros, which have typical characteristics of headphones that are double their price in the market.

The two models, which cost 77 and 53 euros respectively, feature hybrid active noise cancellation, and both use the Qualcomm QCC3046, Qualcomm aptX audio decoding, custom graphene driver, TWS + binaural synchronous transmission technology, and Bluetooth 5.2 technology.

The difference is that the Air + also features high-quality Qualcomm® aptX ™ adaptive audio decoding, convenient wireless charging, in-ear earphone detection, and a textured pearl look. In this video you can see it in detail:

Its battery can reach 20 hours of autonomy, and it charges in about 2.5 hours, so in that aspect we have music for the whole day.

Regarding the design, nothing to envy to headphones of more than 150 euros. I have noticed a worse grip than in other models, although I also admit that I am more of headphones Over-ear, there is no way for the in-ear to stay in the ear when I make sudden movements (with very rare exceptions).

Tronsmart now even has a prize wheel on its eighth anniversary website, and it is necessary to be identified to participate in the prize distribution.

