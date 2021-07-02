Tributes flow for missing young man after body found at Baldoyle racecourse

Tributes have been flowing in from family and friends after a body was tragically found at a Dublin racecourse.

Sean Donnelly, who was in his 20s, had been missing from the Baldoyle area for several days with a social media campaign launched to find the young Dublin man.

Sadly family and friends’ worst nightmare was confirmed on Wednesday evening following the tragic find at Balydoyle Racecourse.

Heartbroken loved-ones shared their favourite memories of Sean after the news, calling him a “gentleman and one of the best around”.

One friend said: “Devastating news today hearing about our friend Sean Donnelly. You were one of a kind, thinking of your girlfriend and your mother, sisters and brothers. Help them get through this pal.

Another added: “May you get the softest cloud in heaven, we will always remember and love you.”









A third simply said: “Too many too young. May you rest in peace, Sean.”

A Garda spokesman told Dublin Live: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a man in his 20s at Racecourse Park, Baldoyle shortly after noon on Wednesday 30 June.”

He added: “His body was removed to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown where a post-mortem is due to take place, the result of which will determine the course of the investigation.”