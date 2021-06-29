Tributes flow around Finglas after popular young man ‘cruelly taken away’ from family

Tributes have been flowing around Dublin following the tragic news that a popular young man had died after a long and hard battle with illness.

Nathan Dowling was well known all over the capital and was described by family and friends as an intelligent youngster who was quick with a joke but who was also honest and hard working.

The young Finglas man sadly died on Monday morning following his cruel battle with many close to Nathan publishing their memories online.

One said: “Such sad news today, sending Nathan’s family sincere condolences from all of the Portland Place & district community, life can be so cruel. Thinking of all his friends of the area too, losing a close friend at such a young age. R.I.P Nathan.









Another added: “This boy will forever be in my heart. Woke up to heartbreaking news this morning that this young boy was taken from his family. Was so nice to see you this morning and how peaceful you were, until we meet again Nathan.”

Lycs Beaver Street Community Training Centre said that the loss of Nathan was huge to the North East Inner City and Finglas West alike.









They added: “We remember Nathan Dowling, a trainee on our Sports and Recreation course, who after a long and hard-fought battle sadly passed away. During his time at our centre, the resilience and strength Nathan demonstrated was only equaled by the respect and admiration of trainees and staff that he earned. Nathan was a wonderfully intelligent young man, quick with a one-liner, honest and articulate. Nathan came to our Centre to learn, but undoubtedly taught all of us something far beyond what is learned in a classroom. He will be long-missed and often spoken of, our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”