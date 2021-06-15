Travel restrictions Ireland: Cabinet to make call on extra restrictions for UK travellers today

Cabinet will this morning decide on whether to introduce extra restrictions for travellers coming here from the UK.

It comes as Boris Johnson has been forced to delay the end of England’s coronavirus restrictions by up to four weeks.

Covid’s Delta variant is spreading fast through the UK, with estimates that it currently accounts for up to one-in-four new cases.

It has grown by 60% in the past week, while we have traced 126 cases of the variant.

It is feared vaccines, especially the AstraZeneca jab, do not provide full protection against the new strain.

One of the changes being considered by ministers today is the doubling of minimum quarantine times from five to 10 days for unvaccinated UK visitors, or anyone coming back from there.

And a PCR test will then still be required before self-isolation can end.

Sinn Fein transport spokesman Darren O’Rourke is calling for the Government to reconsider using antigen testing as part of their toolkit to keep the Delta variant out.

He said: “Before Christmas, I said that ‘perfect was the enemy of the good’ when it came to airport testing, after the Government insisted on a voluntary, expensive PCR system that was ignored by most travellers. Now, as we try to restart safe international travel, the refusal to even consider antigen testing is repeating this same mistake.

“Antigen testing can help restart the crippled aviation sector, while also providing a level of protection against Covid-19. As the Government now looks at measures to combat the Delta variant, I can’t understand how serial antigen testing wouldn’t be considered.

“The aviation sector is facing a huge challenge after 16 months of restricted travel, but the hands-off approach of Minister [Eamon] Ryan and his refusal to introduce measures that will help the sector, is making a bad situation worse.”

Meanwhile, Social Democrats Health Spokesperson Roisin Shortall wants further consideration given to the feasibility of mixing and matching vaccine doses for the over-60s.

She said: “The only vaccine the over-60s cohort was offered was AstraZeneca – but the time lag between the first and second dose means many of those most vulnerable to Covid will not be fully vaccinated for some considerable time.

“Coupled with this, there are concerns the AstraZeneca vaccine is not as effective against the Delta variant as MRNA vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna.

“Given these fears, there is a strong argument for mixing and matching vaccines for the over-60s, so they receive an MRNA vaccine as their second dose – as is happening in a number of other jurisdictions.”

Meanwhile, the final step of the UK roadmap – which was to remove most remaining restrictions in England – is now expected to take place from July 19.

Mr Johnson said he was “pretty confident” this would be the “terminus date” for the remaining Covid restrictions.

Confirming the delay, the British PM added the spread of the Delta variant meant “we have obviously faced a very difficult choice”.

He hopes deaths will be significantly reduced by that point because two-thirds of adults will have then been offered both vaccine doses.

