Niantic, famous for creating wonders like Pokémon Go, a company that uses the Lightship AR platform to create games like Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Ingress Prime, has decided to launch another similar one based on the Transformers universe.

Has partnered with Hasbro and TOMY to create Transformers: Heavy Metal, a game in which apparently we can see transformers on the street to interact with them and earn points to go up the levels.

At the moment it has only shown two screenshots and the game logo, they have not given details about how it will be played, but we do know that it will take place on a real world map through the Lightship AR platform, so we will have Than roaming the streets with the pickup mechanic.

Beta testing should start soon, but not in all countries. Niantic has yet to announce those markets, but they already have the shift form on their website so we do not miss the news about the launch.

It is clear that the mechanics are addictive, and that not all of us are fans of Pokémon, so it makes sense to repeat the theme with Harry Potter, with Transformers and with all the universes in which it is possible to get a few million fans who want to move through cities while using their cell phones to discover “hidden secrets.”

Link: transformersheavymetal.com