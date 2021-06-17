Tottenham star Troy Parrott snapped with Kinahan member Nathan Little enjoying day out at trendy Dublin bar

Republic of Ireland superstar Troy Parrott has been snapped enjoying some outdoor dining in Dublin with a Kinahan associate as his national team missed out on yet another major campaign.

Parrott, 19 who has no involvement in crime, posed for a picture alongside Nathan Little, 22, who was identified by the Criminal Assets Bureau as being a member of the Byrne Organised Crime Group.

The photo emerges days after exiled Crumlin thug Liam Byrne, who was named as a major drugs trafficker in the CAB case in 2018, was spotted cheering on England in Wembley stadium as they played their opening Euro 2020 game against Croatia on Sunday.

Byrne’s gang is regarded by Gardai as the Irish arm of the Kinahan cartel which has been named in the high court as a drugs and weapons gang believed to be worth in excess of €1billion.

The Tottenham Hotspur hotshot has made no secret about his relationship with youngsters Little and Liam Byrne's son Lee – who has no involvement in crime.









The trio have often been spotted together attending high-end parties showing off their lavish lifestyles publicly online.

And infamous Crumlin gangster Liam Byrne is no stranger to showing his disgraced face years after being exiled from Ireland after losing everything to CAB.

The crime boss was snapped smiling among the 22,500 lucky football fans in the stands who saw England beat Croatia 1-0 while donning the England shirt and cap.

Byrne has been living in England since his brother David was shot dead at the Regency Hotel in February 2016.

Spurs striker Parrott has announced himself on the international stage already for Stephen Kenny’s team, scoring two goals in his first four games.

The youngster has yet to break into the Tottenham team though, being thrown out on loan in the last two seasons with spells at Millwall and Ipswich Town.