Toshiba, Hitachi, JVC and Dolby show the viability of DTT with 4K

Display of channels in 4K or UHD (ultra high definition) is the next step in terms of quality that DTT (Digital Terrestrial Television) should experience. A key step to popularize high definition in capital letters once and for all. Let’s remember that the quality jump is almost four times more, since conventional HD offers a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels, while 4K goes up to 4096 x 2160 pixels.

First big test with 4K on DTT

Faced with that challenge, Toshiba, Hitachi and JVC together with UHD Spain, a non-profit association that aims to promote the use and dissemination of 4K in DTT, have carried out the first demonstration of this technology. In this first retransmission, Dolby has advised with its knowledge in streaming services. For its part, Toshiba has provided televisions and JVC and Hitachi have done the same with their UHD 4K TVs.

There is no doubt that it is the great leap in quality that the DTT in order to take full advantage of the resolution offered by most televisions on the market today. DTT is the fast track for the level of content and its resolution to gradually increase. The change from Full HD content to another 4K is simply spectacular, and with tests like this we are much closer to finally 4K being something available to everyone, without having to access specific platforms.

In addition to the resolution, the HDR support significantly improves image display, with more vivid colors, better contrast, and truer blacks. In short, in the compatible contents that arrive through the new DTT, there will not only be more detail, but also a richer and more detailed range of colors. CELLNEX, AXIÓN AND TELECOM CLM will distribute the DTT signal in more than 45 centers throughout Spain, and UHD Spain will do so from the Internet.

Certainly proof that hope to many Smart TV users, which have a resolution that is unfortunately now limited and that does not take full advantage of the potential offered by these devices. So in this way the countdown begins so that we can finally enjoy the DTT that our televisions deserve, something that we will undoubtedly appreciate and a lot because the quality jump between one resolution and another is something that does not go unnoticed, We can even notice it in the sound of some content. One more proof that the most reasonable thing today is to get a 4K TV, because finally, we are close to it starting to become a true standard.