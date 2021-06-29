Toshiba CEO’s removal threatens to block strategy

Revenge may be sweet, but it is not always profitable. Toshiba shareholders have removed the chairman, Osamu Nagayama, in one of the biggest corporate revolts in Japanese history. Abruptly dethroning a leader who had just proven he could take tighter control can be short-sighted.

His dismissal and that of another director show the depth of investor anger after the publication of a damning report just two weeks ago detailing the 2020 collusion between Toshiba executives and the powerful Ministry of the Economy to thwart the proposals. of foreign shareholders. Nagayama, who joined the board after that campaign, bears the responsibility for the company’s resistance to independent investigation.

It is a milestone for Japanese governance and activist power, and yet Nagayama deserved more time. At least, the prestige of this 74-year-old man was a bit serious. His swift action since the report’s release – quelled a council riot and kicked out the two most implicated members – promised. Think about the benefits, too: His six years as Sony’s board of directors through 2019 produced an annualized total return of 21%, up from 3% given to Toshiba shareholders since 2015.

The irony is that the strategic review committee he planned – in part to listen to angry shareholders, in part a forensic look at the structure – gains more prominence as the key to showing that the firm can overcome the crisis. The council, reduced to 9 of the 13 initially planned members, 4 of them new, must get going if it wants to meet its original October deadline for submitting proposals.

A positive aspect would be that the other four directors who join also represent a real break with the past. But that is by no means certain. A series of gradual resignations, including that of Nagayama, would have at least given an impression of stability, something that is still a long way off.