Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Review: Tricks and Stunts on Nintendo Switch

By popular demand Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2, a splendid (double) remake by Vicarious Visions and Beenox, also lands on Nintendo’s hybrid console. After having delighted us first on PS4, Xbox One and PC, and later also on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, Tony and the crème de la crème of the skateboarding world can finally perform tricks and “neck-breaking” stunts even on the go.

The first, very good news, is that from a content point of view this port does not sacrifice anything, offering an experience that is complete and absolutely in line with what has already been seen, played and appreciated on other shores. What was said in the review on PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox Series X remains substantially valid, except for the exquisitely technical component (here our review of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2).

Same story, same place, same grind

It goes without saying that here too you will find the same package of levels, contents and modes: on the one hand we have Tour in Skate, which includes the first two chapters of the saga Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater with their 17 levels and hundreds of objectives to complete riding a board, and on the other the Ranked mode in which you throw the gauntlet to players from all over the world, to conquer the top of the ranking. All this by impersonating one of the legends of a decidedly large roster, or if desired, an unknown star created from scratch, to be enhanced by collecting stat points and to spruce up by purchasing clothing and accessories through the money earned in-game. Then the multiplayer is inevitable, which adds various options to the Quick Playlist linked to the platform in question, namely Private Game, Shared Screen (forget, however, to be able to use a single pair of Joy-Con) and Local Wirless. During the review the servers were still empty, which is why we could not test the mode thoroughly. If we encounter particularly significant problems, we will update the article.

The flagship of this remake closes the circle, that is the Create a Park mode: using the internal editor you can create the skatepark of your dreams or, better still, play (and why not, “remix”) those created by other users, thus enjoying an almost unlimited catalog of levels in which to indulge yourself. The really sore point is that, as happened in the other versions, the parks created by the various communities are linked to the individual platforms.

Consequently, at the time of writing this piece the assortment is very limited (there are only those created by the development team and some first, shy experiments). The hope, however, is that the community will also grow on Nintendo Switch, and therefore the large amount of levels present in the other playful ecosystems is not lacking here either.

Portable stunts

But let’s go into the heart of our review, shifting the focus to the purely technical aspect: how does Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 behave on Nintendo Switch? It will be taken for granted, but let’s start by confirming that the cuts saved in the content department have been made, inevitably, to the graphic one, albeit in an intelligent way.

The frame-rate is solidly anchored to the threshold of 30 fps, but to guarantee an experience as fluid as possible, in the porting phase, various elements have been economized: on the textures in the first place, which in many cases are washed out and low definition, as well as on reflective surfaces (much less present, and with grainy reflections, when not disastrous or really not received) and transparent, such as the glass of the School level, which return a white background instead of showing the interior of the gym. Where possible, the details and elements present on the screen have been reduced (from the plants of the flower beds to the polygonal models of ramps and structures), so as to lighten the weight on the hardware, and also the lighting is much less realistic and pleasant. Then there is some aliasing and jagged shadows, even in handheld mode, in addition to pop-up phenomena, both in-game and in the initial panoramas: all factors that do not affect the gaming experience, and to which in the heart of the action you will not even pay too much attention, but that in the headquarters of review we can not fail to mention.

More unpleasant, from a playful point of view, are the sporadic problems related to collisions, not found in the other versions and fortunately more frequent in the levels of Create a Park than in the main modes, as well as loading a little longer than those of the old-gen versions.

It is worth noting that the Pro Controller is confirmed as the ideal peripheral to make the most of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 offer, also because in such a technical game the limits of the Joy-Con are felt. Once you get used to it, everything becomes undoubtedly more enjoyable, but the initial impact is not the maximum: the Switch sticks make maneuvers such as the Manuals particularly difficult, and even after hours of play it is hard to ring them naturally. By the way, are you having difficulty with the game? Here you will find our Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 guide.